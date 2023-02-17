101 Films Reps ‘Mia and the Dragon Princess’

101 Films International (part of Amcomri Entertainment) has secured worldwide distribution rights for live-action movie Mia and the Dragon Princess, produced by Dead Pixel Productions.

Starring Paul McGann (The Three Musketeers, Withnail & I), Brian McCardie (The Ghost and the Darkness, Speed 2: Cruise Control), Noa Nikita Bleeker, Dita Tantang (One Shot, Ren), Steven Meo (High Hopes, Torchwood), and MyAnna Buring (Kill List), Mia and the Dragon Princess is directed and written by Richard Foster, alongside co-writer Michael Pedley.

Marshanda, a legendary female Pirate warrior, is transported from ancient China to the streets of modern London. Unable to communicate in English, she runs into Mia, a cautious barmaid, who feels compelled to help her. Marshanda is clearly on the run, from someone or something, but struggles to share her story. It isn’t long before a group of thugs arrives at the bar. They want Marshanda and will use any means to get her.