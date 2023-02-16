ViX+ to Premiere ‘Noche de Chicas’

ViX+ unveiled the trailer and the date for the premiere of its new original production Noche de Chicas. The short-format thriller will premiere February 24, with all six 30-minute episodes becoming available at the same time.

The series tells the story of five friends on a voyage of self-discovery; they have a chance to deliver their own justice. Lola planned her revenge for months, but things start going wrong when her childhood friends return home unexpectedly and soon find out about her plan. She is left with just two options: convince them to either look the other way or join her plan.

The cast features Mexican actress Aislinn Derbez and Spanish actresses María León, Leticia Dolera, Silvia Alonso and Paula Usero. The series is based on an original idea by Javier Naya and Sergio Cánovas, who is also the showrunner and director of the series.