OneGate to Rep Crime Series ‘Asbestos’

Hamburg-based OneGate Media has secured world distribution rights for crime series Asbestos from Pantaleon Films. The series launched on ARD’s Mediathek in January to three million views in three days.

The series, from director Kida Khodr Ramadan (4 Blocks, Man From Beirut), follows 19-year-old Momo, a promising young football player whose dreams are left in tatters when he is sent to prison after being framed by his uncle for a crime he didn’t commit. Momo faces an impossible dilemma: Should he stick to his principles by staying clean? Or accept the offer of protection from his uncle by dealing drugs from the inside?

Asbestos is a production by Pantaleon Films on behalf of ARD Degeto for ARD Mediathek. The series is funded by Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg.