NAB Show Surpasses 1,000 Exhibitors

The NAB Show floor will feature some of the world’s leading brands and companies, as well as first-time exhibitors and innovation zones showcasing cutting-edge technology advancements for media and entertainment. The 2023 NAB Show will run April 15–19 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

More than 1,000 companies, including more than 140 first-time exhibitors, are expected to occupy more than 575,000 net square feet of exhibits space organized by distinct destinations throughout the LVCC’s North, Central and West halls.

NAB Show will also feature new Experiential Zones in each exhibit hall – starting and check-in points where attendees can gain insight into broader industry trends. Designed around themes of inspiration, innovation and implementation, Experiential Zones will offer a variety of activities, from free learning sessions to hands-on demos to networking opportunities, to prepare attendees before they dive into various exhibits on the show floor.