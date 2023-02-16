GMA Reaches 30 Million YouTube Subscribers

The Philippines’ GMA Network crossed the 30-million subscriber mark on YouTube. The network’s official YouTube channel, GMANetwork, currently has 28,611,312,103 lifetime views as of January 2023, according to YouTube Analytics.

Driving growth to the channel are Kapuso shows, Maria Clara at Ibarra, Abot-kamay na Pangarap, Unica Hija, Luv Is, and Magpakailanman.

Kapuso Stream and Stream Together (limited video-on-demand projects) were also launched on the channel. Kapuso Stream is the first continuous live streaming service of GMA Network on YouTube and was launched in 2022, hosting daily live streaming of GMA Afternoon Prime and GMA Telebabad programs.

Earlier this year, GMA partnered with the Alliance for Creativity & Entertainment (ACE) to further strengthen its effort against digital piracy. The network launched its own anti-piracy advocacy campaign dubbed “Stream Responsibly. Fight Piracy” which aims to raise awareness among the public, especially the younger generation, on the value of creative works.