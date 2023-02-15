Super Bowl’s Super Ratings

Last Sunday, 113 million viewers watched the 57th edition of the Super Bowl (last year’s game reached 112.3 million viewers). The American football’s final between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles saw The Chiefs, who started as the underdog, winning the match with a field goal at 8 seconds remaining. The game was broadcast on the FOX TV network and generated $600 million in gross ad revenue.

These ratings include FOX broadcast, the NFL’s own streaming platform (the football’s league), the Spanish-language FOX Deportes, various online services (with seven million streams), and viewership from sports bar and restaurants. In Mexico, 13 million viewers watched the game on TelevisaUnivision’s Canal 5.

The half-time show with singer Rihanna averaged 118.7 million viewers. In the U.S., regular NFL games average 19 million viewers per game.