50 Cent and FOX Entertainment Enter Broadcast Deal

Emmy and Grammy Award-winning producer, director, actor and recording artist Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and FOX Entertainment have entered into a non-exclusive multi-project broadcast direct deal.

Jackson, through his production company G-Unit Film & Television, will develop scripted dramas, live-action comedies and animated series that would air on FOX. Series created under the deal will be owned by FOX Entertainment and produced by its in-house unit, FOX Entertainment Studios, in collaboration with G-Unit Film & Television.

Jackson has carved out a television and film career as both a best-in-class producer and star. In 2005, he founded G-Unit Film & Television, which has produced a wide variety of content across numerous platforms. Among these is the Starz drama series, Power, in which he co-starred and served as executive producer and director.