Telemundo Set to Premiere ‘Top Chef VIP’

Telemundo Internacional is set to premiere Top Chef VIP on March 13, marking the first time that the reality competition show is airing in Latin America.

In the show, 16 celebrities will face demanding, technical and entertaining culinary challenges to prove they have what it takes to win the title of Top Chef and the US$100,000 prize.

The program is hosted by actress and host Carmen Villalobos (Café con Aroma de Mujer, Sin Senos No hay Paraíso, El Señor de Los Cielos); renowned Latin American chefs Antonio De Livier, Adria Marina Montaño and Juan Manuel Barrientos will be the judges.

The judges will not only evaluate the celeb contestants’ culinary talent, but also their performances and efforts.