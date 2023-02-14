Showtime and MTV Studios Teams Merge

Showtime boss Chris McCarthy has revealed the merge of the Showtime and MTV Entertainment Studios teams, with co-presidents of Entertainment Gary Levine and Jana Winograde stepping down, as well as a number of other executives.

Among the ones remaining, Nina Diaz will expand her role as chief creative officer and president of Content at the premium cable network; Keith Cox will expand his role as president of Scripted; and Keyes Hill-Edgar becomes COO of Paramount Media Networks and Showtime/MTV.

The shake-up comes as Showtime prepares to merge with Paramount+, as announced on January 30, with the new entity rebranded as Paramount+ With Showtime.

Chris McCarthy is president and CEO of Showtime/MTV Studios and Paramount Media Networks.