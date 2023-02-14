MIPDOC Project Pitch Confirms Jurors

MIPTV has announced the jury and moderator for the MIPDOC Project Pitch 2023, the event that sees documentary and factual producers pitch developments to international decision-makers live on stage in Cannes’ Palais des Festivals.

Held on MIPTV’s opening day (April 17), confirmed jurors for the 2023 edition include Caroline Behar, head of International Co-productions and Acquisitions at France Télévisions; Jack Oliver, head of Co-Production at Sky; and Kristina Hollstein, director, Acquisitions and Co-productions Documentaries, Children and Youth at ZDF Studios. The session will be moderated by Cecille Olsen, SVP Global Content, Non Scripted at ITV Studios. The call for entries is open with a closing date for entries of March 9, 2023.

Now in its 25th edition, and significantly expanded for 2023, the MIPDOC International Documentary & Factual Co-Production Market runs within the MIPTV market in Cannes, France (April 17-19). MIPTV also features genre focused strands for Formats (MIPFORMATS), Drama (MIPDRAMA) and Kids (Future of Kids TV) – all within a concentrated 3-day market and conference program accessible with one pass.

The MIPDOC Project Pitch in 2022 drew a record 111 submissions from 27 countries, with German wildlife project The Margay and Me victorious.