Genius Brands Launches AI-Created Kids’ Series

Genius Brands International has launched its first AI-generated children’s series, Kidaverse Fast Facts, utilizing OpenAI’s ChatGPT, among other AI technologies.

The series will first premiere in March across Genius Networks’ YouTube and social channels, and then broaden its footprint under both Kartoon Channel! and Ameba across multiple AVOD, SVOD and FAST platforms.

Kidaverse Fast Facts targets children 4-11 years old, utilizing AI for scripts, images, voices and animation. The series will include new and exclusive shorts hosted by History Henry, Science Sally and Sporty Steve, and each video will educate children, featuring fun and interesting lessons and facts about science, history, music, literature, and more.