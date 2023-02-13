‘The Traitors’ Travels to Three More Territories

All3Media International has sold to Finland and Denmark the format The Traitors, and All3Media’s Berlin-based Tower Productions will produce the series for RTL in Germany. In Finland, Fremantle will produce the Finnish version, while in Denmark Blu will produce a Danish version for TV2.

Following its original launch in the Netherlands, commissions of the format have now been announced in fourteen territories.The series has streamed 28 million times on BBC iPlayer and in the U.S. Peacock has already commissioned a second season.

In The Traitors, the contestants move into an atmospheric location with the goal to work as a team to complete a series of challenging missions to earn a cash prize. The catch, however, is that some of the contestants are traitors who will attempt to deceive and manipulate their way to the prize instead of sharing it amongst the group. As this gripping psychological game plays out, the celebrities must do everything they can to identify the traitors in their midst before it is too late.

The Traitors was created by IDTV, an All3Media Company. The format was further developed with the RTL Creative Unit and originally produced by IDTV.