TelevisaUnivision and Globo Extend Content Deal in Brazil

Globo and TelevisaUnivision have closed a three-year agreement that expands Globoplay’s distribution of content from the Spanish-language media and content company.

The agreement allows Globoplay to premiere in Brazil both the productions of Mexican free-to-air channel las estrellas and ViX+, TelevisaUnivision’s streaming service aimed at the Hispanic market, as well as access to the historical content of major television hits produced by Televisa.

The companies also forged, in October of last year, a strategic alliance for content exchange. Under the agreement, Globoplay will premiere at least four titles per year. The first productions already selected come from Televisa’s greatest hits and will premiere in 2023: La candidata (The Candidate), El privilegio de amar (The Right to Love), La intrusa (The Outsider).