WildBrain Unveils Three New Live-Action Titles

Canada-based WildBrain Television has unveiled three brand new live-action family programs.

Life with Luca, a 90-minute live-action film produced by Shaftesbury, with the participation of the Canada Media Fund and Shaw Rocket Fund, is the spin-off of the long-running franchise Life with Derek, with the movie picking up eighteen years later.

I Woke Up a Vampire follows Carmie Henley (Kaileen Chang), who wakes up on her thirteenth birthday to discover she suddenly has supernatural powers. From creator and showrunner Thomas W. Lynch, this series is developed and produced by WildBrain’s Family Channel, in association with Netflix, who will be streaming the series later this year, and with the financial participation of the Canadian Film or Video Production Tax Credit and Ontario Creates.

Series Home Sweet Rome centers on 13-year-old Lucy (Kensington Tallman, Drama Club), who moves from the U.S. to start a new life in Rome with her dad and stepmom, Francesca (Italian actor and singer Eleonora Facchini) — who happens to be a famous Italian pop star. A Canada-Italy treaty co-production, the series was commissioned by Family Channel in Canada and RAI in Italy, with the support of the Shaw Rocket Fund.