Pernel to Produce ‘Ghettos of the Shoah’ Doc for ARTE

UK-based Pernel Media has been commissioned by ARTE France to produce documentary film Ghettos of the Shoah (‘La Shoah des Ghettos’), exploring the role of the Jewish ghetto in the Holocaust.

In Central and Eastern Europe in WWII, more than 1,000 ghettos were established by the Nazis between 1939 and 1941, from the Baltic States to the Crimea. At least half of Europe’s Jews lived in a ghetto at one point and over 800,000 died while living in them. For the first time, ‘Ghettos of the Shoah’ documents their origins and role in the Holocaust.

The doc feature, directed by Barbara Necek, is being produced with the support of the Foundation for the Memory of the Shoah, with access to never released personal archives, film, letters and photographs.