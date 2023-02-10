FTA Viewers Can Anticipate the Future

Do you want to know the scores of sporting matches before streaming subscribers do? Then tune in to broadcast TV, which is also for free.

Recently, as reported by The Wall Street Journal, SVoD viewers were made aware that the up-to-the-minute scores are available a full minute earlier to FTA viewers. This realization is causing havoc among viewers who are planning to watch the upcoming Super Bowl (American football final) on streaming media.

“Streamed sports are out of sync with the TV-viewing world,” wrote the Journal. The cause of this delay (that can vary from 20 seconds up to a minute) is attributed to a streaming technology that was originally built for VoD, not live streams.

In terms of various media’s delays, broadcast television tends to average 17 seconds, while cable-TV and satellite-TV can reach 30 seconds behind the action on the field.