Fremantle and Kansai Partner on ‘Quiz Pong’

Fremantle and Kansai TV have launched new entertainment format Quiz Pong. Kansai TV saw a successful launch for the game show in Japan last month; Fremantle will handle the production and global distribution of the format.

Quiz Pong is a fast-paced game show where teams compete against each other in a tournament testing their mental, physical, and strategy skills. The teams go head-to-head by throwing balls into moving baskets, on an iconic supersized set and answering general knowledge questions to score points. The harder the basket is to reach the more difficult the question inside the basket will be for their opponent. After battling through two rounds, the winning teams compete in the grand finale for a prize.