Content East Becomes Content Budapest

C21 has changed the name of Content East to Content Budapest and has signed an agreement with Kyiv Media Week organizer MRM, which will consult on the conference program and build out relationships with buyers, commissioners and producers from across the region to take part in the event.

Content Budapest is slated for June 27-29, 2023 at the Kempinski Hotel in Budapest. A two-day international co-production conference will run alongside the market and screenings, and the Content Budapest Pitch Competition will aim to uncover fresh shows that can work across markets.

Organizers will invite up to 500 key buyers and commissioners from channels across CEE free of charge to the three-day event. A boat party on Wednesday, June 28 is also on the program.