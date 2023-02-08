Viaplay Sets D2C Launch in North America

Viaplay Group will launch its Viaplay streaming service on a direct-to-consumer (D2C) basis in the U.S. on February 22 and in Canada on March 7, 2023. Viewers will be able to stream more than 1,500 hours of European content through the Viaplay app at launch, with at least one premiere to follow every week. Viaplay’s offering includes popular ‘Nordic Noir’ dramas, series, films and documentaries. The service will be priced at USD 5.99 and CAD 6.99 per month in the U.S. and Canada respectively. Viaplay’s North American launches will take its D2C footprint to 13 markets.

Highlights of Viaplay’s ‘Nordic Noir’ content available in the U.S. and Canada include Trom, starring Ulrich Thomsen (The New Pope, The Blacklist), Furia, and Partisan with Fares Fares (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story). The line-up also includes young adult drama Threesome, co-starring Lucien Laviscount (Emily in Paris), and a broad range of documentaries.