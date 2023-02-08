RTS Journalism Awards Nominations

The Royal Television Society (RTS) has shortlisted the nominations for the RTS Television Journalism Awards 2023, in partnership with Wolftech and Dataminr. The awards ceremony will take place on March 1, 2023 at the London Hilton on Park Lane and will be hosted by Dan Walker of 5 News.

The awards celebrate creativity and excellence in journalism and across the 20 competitive categories, the BBC leads the way with 26 nominations, followed by ITV with 14 and Sky with nine. New for this year is the ‘Political Journalist of the Year’ category, for which Paul Brand and Anushka Asthana have been nominated for ITV1, along with Beth Rigby for Sky News.

Replacing the Digital Award, the Innovation Award and On-Demand Journalism category saw a range of high-quality and informative submissions. The Innovation Award includes nominations for Ros Atkins On…Explainers for BBC News, BBC News: Undercover Voters for BBC Newsnight and Here’s The Story for ITV News Digital. Ukraine Front Line Medics for BBC News, Should I Tell You I’m Trans? Disclosure for BBC iPlayer and The Saudi Prince: How Dangerous is MBS? for The Economist on YouTube, all received nods for the inaugural On-Demand Journalism category.

In further categories, Al Jazeera English, BBC News and Sky News are all in the running for the News Channel of the Year award. For the highly anticipated Young Talent of the Year, which celebrates the best work in news or current affairs during the year by an on or off-screen journalist, editor, video journalist, camera operator or technician, Marianna Spring for the BBC, Inzamam Rashid for Sky News and Vasilisa Stepanenko for The Associated Press are all being recognized.

The full list of nominees is available here.