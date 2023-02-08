MIPTV to Debut FAST & GLOBAL

MIPTV unveiled Fast & Global, the first-of-its-kind FAST Channel Summit focused on the rapidly-expanding international opportunities for content producers, IP rights-holders, buyers and commissioners. Fast & Global will take center stage on day 2 of MIPTV in Cannes on April 18, in the Palais des Festivals.

Headline speakers and contributors already confirmed include FAST-channel programming experts Gary Woolf (All3Media International), Shaun Keeble (Banijay Rights), Daniel Nordberg (Playground TV), Cédric Dufour (Rakuten TV Europe), Bea Hegedus (Vice Media Group), Philipp Rotermund (Video Solutions AG / wedotv.com ) and consultant Marion Ranchet, among others. Companies from the sector already confirmed as attending the MIPTV market include Blue Ant Media and FilmRise.

Fast & Global will focus on the projected international opportunities in the sector’s next phase, encompassing distribution, programming, technology and content development, and providing fresh insights into emerging models, strategies and tactics.

Re-shaped in 2022, the three-day concentrated MIPTV (April 17-19, 2023) is expected to welcome in Cannes more than 200 exhibitors and 2500 buyers, with participants hailing from 100 countries, for its 60th edition.