GMA Network’s Reach in 2022

The Philippines’ GMA Network continued to widen its viewership and reach in 2022. Based on Nielsen TV Audience Measurement data from January to December 2022, GMA Network’s combined people net reach, including GTV and its other digital channels, was at 96 percent or 78 million viewers in total Philippines.

GMA, GTV, and the network’s digital channels I Heart Movies, Heart of Asia, and Hallypop registered a combined people audience share of 59.5 percent in total Philippines.

Out of the top 30 programs in total Philippines for 2022, 28 were from GMA. The network swept the top 12 spots with hit series Lolong, taking the number one spot. Completing the top 12 shows were 24 Oras; Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho; First Lady; Maria Clara at Ibarra; Running Man PH; Happy ToGetHer; Bolera; The World Between Us; I Left My Heart in Sorsogon; Magpakailanman; and Jose & Maria’s Bonggang Villa.