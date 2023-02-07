Vision Films to Premiere ‘Crossfire’

Vision Films has acquired action crime feature Crossfire, written and directed by Yadhu Krishnan. It will have a day-and-date limited theatrical run with the transactional VOD release across the U.S. and Canada on May 12, 2023, DVD to follow in early June.

The film stars Louis Mandylor (Debt Collector, My Big Fat Greek Wedding), Kevin Gage (Heat, Point Blank), Lori Pelenise (Fast and Furious: Hobbs & Shaw), Samm Wiechec (Shadow Boxing, Atlantic Rim: Resurrection), Lucia Vilmo (No Fue Mi Culpa: México), and stuntman Victor Chen (Third Law, Born a Champion).

The feature revolves around a father and daughter team who must stick together to defeat a crime syndicate.

Lise Romanoff, CEO/managing director of Vision Films said, “Crossfire will keep audiences on the edge of their seats with the powerful performances from Louis Mandylor and Samm Wiechec as a father and daughter who have to fight for their lives when a forgotten enemy returns. We look forward to bringing this action-packed film to audiences in May.”