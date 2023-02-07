eOne’s ‘The Rookie: Feds’ Goes Global

Entertainment One (eOne) has licensed The Rookie: Feds to more than 110 territories worldwide including the U.K. (Sky), Australia (Seven Network), Israel (yes DBS), New Zealand (TVNZ), Netherlands (Talpa), Africa (M-Net), Japan (WOWOW), Norway (TV2), Iceland (Siminn) and Belgium (SBS).

The Rookie: Feds stars Nash-Betts (Reno 911!, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, When They See Us) as Simone Clark, the oldest rookie in the FBI. Clark works together with her new colleagues at the Bureau to bring down the country’s toughest criminals. Alongside Nash-Betts, the series stars Frankie R. Faison as Christopher “Cutty” Clark, James Lesure as Carter Hope, Britt Robertson as Laura Stensen, Felix Solis as Matthew Garza and Kevin Zegers as Brendon Acres.

Hawley and Terence Paul Winter are co-creators, co-showrunners and executive producers for The Rookie: Feds. Mark Gordon, Niecy Nash-Betts, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Bill Norcross, Corey Miller, Michael Goi and Bibby Dunn are executive producers. eOne is the lead studio and international distributor of The Rookie: Feds, a co-production with ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios.