Big Bad Boo Opens Vienna Office

Animation company Big Bad Boo Studios has launched European enterprise Big Bad Boo Vienna GmbH, based in Vienna, Austria. Co-founders Aly Jetha and Shabnam Rezaei are heading up the expansion, having already established a New York, Tribeca location and the Vancouver-based Yaletown studio.

In January, Austria announced a 35 percent tax credit incentive for film and television, making production competitive and coinciding nicely with the company’s undertaking.

The announcement follows a flurry of activity by Big Bad Boo in the last six months around Europe, including presenting at Prix Jeunesse Munich and receiving a nomination for the Special UNESCO Award for animated series 16 Hudson.

Big Bad Boo currently has six shows in development and is producing climate change series Galapagos X (TVOKids), Season 3 of 1001 Nights, and Judge Jodhi.