SPI Expands Partnership with Vivacom

SPI/FilmBox (a CANAL+ company) and Bulgarian telecommunications provider Vivacom have expanded their partnership to include SPI’s drama hub Dizi in the latter’s channel offering. The channel will be available to Vivacom subscribers starting on February 1 . The companies have also extended the duration of their distribution deal, which will allow subscribers to have continued access to a portfolio of SPI channels and FilmBox on-demand content.

“We are delighted to introduce new channels that feature top-quality, premium content to the audiences of one of our long-standing partners in Bulgaria, Vivacom. Dizi channel is one of our most popular channels across the world that appeals to both Turkish series enthusiasts and those who enjoy well-crafted stories with high-production value,” said Murat Muratoglu, head of Distribution at SPI International.

Vivacom already offers three movie channels from the SPI portfolio: FilmBox, FilmBox Extra, FilmBox Stars, thematic channels, and a wide selection of FilmBox on-demand content.