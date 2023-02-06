NAB Inducts Stretch Armstrong and Bobbito Garcia into Hall of Fame

The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) announced Adrian “Stretch Armstrong” Bartos and Bobbito García as the 2023 NAB Broadcasting Hall of Fame inductees for radio. The revolutionary pair, who came to fame hosting the Stretch Armstrong and Bobbito Show at Columbia University’s WKCR-FM in the 1990s, will be inducted at a special ceremony on the main stage at NAB Show on April 17, 2023 in Las Vegas.

The induction of Bartos and García into the Broadcasting Hall of Fame coincides with the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, which will be celebrated throughout 2023. Their self-titled show, which ran from 1990 to 1998, was a hip-hop radio phenomenon, launching the careers of superstar artists such as Jay Z, Nas, Wu-Tang Clan, The Notorious B.I.G. and Eminem.

The NAB Broadcasting Hall of Fame recognizes radio and television personalities or programs that have earned a place in broadcasting history.