Globo and Côte Ouest Renew Partnership

Globo and Côte Ouest have entered a new content strategy partnership for more than 50 English and French speaking African countries. The agreement provides for the distribution of Globo’s most popular series, such as Pantanal, A Woman’s Fate and Under Pressure.

Throughout the partnership, Globo has already taken productions such as Brazil Avenue, The Clone, Caribbean Flower and Cat’s Cradle to the African continent. During this period, 53 titles have already been dubbed in French, totaling more than five thousand hours of programming, and 29 in English, with more than three thousand hours on air.

“We are very happy with this long-lasting partnership with Côte Ouest, which started with telenovelas and extended over time in other formats, which shows Globo’s strength in telling good stories. English and French Africa are strategic territories, which even geographically distant, have cultural similarities, and reinforce our goal of bringing content to all regions of the world. This underscores the engagement capacity of our products, their potential to cross borders and how they can connect with all audiences”, said Angela Colla, head of International Business at Globo.