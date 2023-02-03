Element Pictures Launches Initiative for Irish Directors

Dublin-based Element Pictures is welcoming applications from emerging Irish directors for Shadow Director positions on upcoming productions across film and television.

The initiative is set to offer directors a paid opportunity to shadow an established director, on selected dates, through the various stages from development to post-production on a specific project, with a goal to equip them with first-hand industry insight and practical professional experience. Applications must be received by February 10.

Emma Norton, producer at Element Pictures, said: “It’s still a challenge for new directors to gain experience of a professional production and so Shadow Schemes are a brilliant way of addressing that. We decided to make this an open call to ensure these positions are as accessible as possible and to build a database of talent people who might not cross our paths via the usual industry routes.”

Element Pictures ( a Fremantle company) is the producer behind series Normal People, Conversation with Friends and Oscar-winning films The Favourite and Room.