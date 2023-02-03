Argo Films and Double Vision Launch Sympatico

Richard Johns’ Argo Films has partnered with Malaysian prodco Double Vision to launch co-production entity Sympatico. Double Vision, headed by Min Lim, is responsible for Asian versions of global drama series The Bridge and Liar.

Forging a formal co-production pact for scripted projects and spearheading a new business model for the region, Johns and Lim have a mutual ambition for Sympatico to develop and produce film and television content that organically integrates East and West for global audiences.

Sympatico’s launch slate is topped by limited series Emergency, an espionage thriller, in partnership with Fremantle. Set in a 1951 Malaya battling for independence and inspired by real events, the series follows a controversial British SAS commander and a local undercover agent in a Communist unit in a race against time to stop all-out war.