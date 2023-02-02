Hitlab Teams Up with MySeat Media

Digital media entertainment company Hitlab has teamed up with MySeat Media to combine Hitlab’s patented Digital Nuance Analysis (DNA) technology and MySeat Media’s innovative cloud-based fan engagement and monetization framework. Hitlab’s top-identified artists will have their personalized official app.

Michel Zgarka, president and CEO of Montreal-based HitLab, commented: “There are amazing unknown talents all around the world. By using Hitlab’s technology, artists can get their song rated and know where they stand within minutes. Our technology analyzes songs against 115 parameters, which make up the DNA of a song regardless of its style and language. Then they are compared to similar songs that have made the Billboard Charts in U.S. and worldwide. We are delighted to announce this partnership where the top-rated artist will be given the opportunity to launch their own app as their central digital hub to engage their fans.”