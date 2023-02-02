APC Kids and TeamTO Partner on ‘Jade Armor’

APC Kids, part of APC Studios, and TeamTO, have joined forces on the new action-adventure comedy series Jade Armor. The partnership will see APC Kids distribute the series worldwide, excluding the Americas and China.

Produced by TeamTO with France Télévisions, the 26 x 26’ series stars a kung-fun-loving female central character aimed at a 6 to 10-year-old audience. The series has already been picked up by Warner Bros. Discovery for HBO Max and Cartoon Network (EMEA), France Télévisions (France), Super RTL (Germany), ABC (Australia), and CBC (Canada).

The legendary Jade Armor is a mythical superhero, and it’s Lan Jun’s turn to take on the epic role. With the help of her friends, Lan Jun is thrust into a series of action-packed adventures. Every day, she must contend with both an evil array of super villains and the very real trials of teenage life.

The series is based on a concept by M Pongo Kuo, and is entirely produced in TeamTO’s animation studios in France.