All3Media Inks New Deal with MultiChoice

All3Media International has signed a new deal with pay-TV broadcaster MultiChoice for a package of content featuring more than 40 hours of scripted and non-scripted programming.

Headlining the non-scripted slate secured by Multichoice’s M-Net is Highlife, a reality series following a generation of young, influential, trailblazing West African Brits living in London (pictured).

Among the scripted titles are Russell T Davies’ drama It’s A Sin, available for African audiences for the first time exclusively on Showmax; Drama Republic’s six-part Western The English; and two six-part thrillers, The Tourist starring Jamie Dornan (The Fall), and Angela Black starring Joanne Froggatt (Liar).

Season one of Great Southern Television’s supernatural crime drama One Lane Bridge, Hartswood Films’ thriller The Control Room, and Story Films’ thriller Witness Number 3 complete the line-up of scripted titles heading to M-Net.

From All3Media International’s non-scripted portfolio M-Net has selected Fever Pitch: The Battle for the Premier League, the story of how English football was transformed from a sport into a business overnight, told by the people who were there.