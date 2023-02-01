Protocol and Metagames Renew Partnership

Protocol Sports Marketing and Metagames Interactive Multimedia Solutions have renewed their Latin America co-venture, a collaboration designed to bring worldwide sports properties to Latin America, and Latin American sports properties to the world.

The co-venture started in 2018 with an eye toward increasing the consumption of professional Boxing amongst linear and digital sports platforms in the global marketplace. It has since expanded as Metagames Interactive and Protocol Sports have signed media rights distribution deals with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, to represent the property worldwide.

Known for its work within championship Boxing as well as a strong presence in an array of different sports, Toronto-based Protocol Sports Marketing is a global media rights distributor, sponsorship agency and sports marketing firm that specializes in developing opportunities for rights holders and sports federations who sanction and/or produce live sports events and sports-related content.

For over a decade, Metagames Interactive Multimedia Solutions has provided media rights, sponsorship, production and other consulting services to rights holders and broadcasters, including the leading SVOD, Pay TV and TV platforms throughout Latin America and the U.S. Hispanic market.