OTF and Dash Pictures Launch ‘Billy and Dom Eat the World’

Factual content specialist Off The Fence has bolstered its slate with a brand new series from London and Los Angeles-based Dash Pictures with high-profile presenting talent attached.

Billy and Dom Eat the World is a six-part series that follows actors Billy Boyd and Dominic Monaghan — immortalized as Hobbits Merry and Pippin in The Lord of the Rings films — as they embark on a global food adventure that takes them to six locations in each one-hour episode. The two friends will explore a different destination and its unique culinary culture and in true Hobbit style, Billy and Dom travel on foot, seeking not only new tastes, flavors and dishes, but the secret lives of the cities on their itinerary.

Billy and Dom Eat the World reunites the pair on TV screens for the first time bringing their “bromance” to worldwide audiences with plenty of mischief and shenanigans in this next chapter of their adventures in the real world.