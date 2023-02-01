Media Ranch Inks Format Deal with Wonwoo Park

Sophie Ferron’s company Media Ranch has signed a deal to represent Wonwoo Park’s DiTurn on two new formats: Round Table, a singing game-show created by Park (a hit in Korea on KBS 2); and Love Maze, co-created by Park and Something Special’s Jin Woo Hwang.

This is the first deal between Media Ranch and DiTurn, with the goal to build a collection of IPs by leading format creator Park. Park is the original creator of The Masked Singer and Lotto Singer.

Media Ranch and Something Special continue their collaboration, which has already seen four formats go to market over the last two years. Hwang, former head of Formats at CJE&M and current chairman of the KFA (Korean Format Association – a division of KOCCA), produced Better Late Than Never aka Grandpas Over Flowers, which enjoyed two successful seasons on NBC in the U.S.

Love Maze is a unique matchmaking game show where a single elaborate maze stands in the way of two people falling in love.

Round Table is a hilarious game show where celebrity contestants without any singing skills must sing to win.

Head of Content and Storytelling at Media Ranch, Philip Kalin-Hajdu, will lead development on both formats.

Pictured: Wonwoo Park and Sophie Ferron