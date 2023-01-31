Training Conferences for Creatives at NAB Show

NAB Show and Future Media Conferences (FMC), producer of Post|Production World (P|PW), are adding three training conferences for creative professionals at NAB Show, running April 15-19 in Las Vegas: the Visual Storytelling Conference on April 14-15, the Remote Production Conference on April 16-17, and the Director of Photography Conference on April 18-19.

P|PW. now in its 19th year, is the world’s leading training conference for content creators, designers, producers, and editors of TV, film and video. It takes place on April 15-19, 2023 and is sponsored by Dell, Nvidia and Intel.

Industry-leading experts will host all sessions and cover an extensive array of topics, including new and emerging media trends and business management solutions, while providing comprehensive training sessions on industry-standard software.

The Visual Storytelling Conference is designed for photographers and creators of online video who wish to maximize their creativity and technical skills in storytelling.

The Remote Production Conference is focused on the best and most common practices of remote connectivity in media production and entertainment. Session topics include remote collaboration between artists, shared editing access and producing high-resolution graphics for cinema, gaming and virtual production.

The Director of Photography Creative Conference is a two-day training event focused on cutting-edge techniques and best practices for cinematographers, camera operators, owner operators, digital imaging technicians and other camera and sound crew members.