Lionsgate+ on Samsung Smart TVs in U.K., Latam, Ireland

Lionsgate+ is now available on Samsung Smart TVs, smart monitors, projectors and other Tizen OS-powered devices through a recent partnership agreement spanning across the U.K., Ireland, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, and Colombia.

To date, around 200 million people from 197 countries are using Samsung Smart TVs powered by Tizen, an open source, standards-based software platform powering multiple device categories, including smartphones, tablets, TVs, and netbooks.

Customers in the U.K., Ireland, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, and Colombia can subscribe to a library of content that includes political thriller Gaslit, along with period dramas The Great and The Serpent Queen. Lionsgate+ is also home to Spanish Language Original series Senorita 89 in Latin America, along with the time travel saga Outlander in the U.K.