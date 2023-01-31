FOX Entertainment and Hulu Ink Content Deal

FOX Entertainment and Hulu have entered a multi-year content partnership, encompassing in-season streaming rights for FOX’s programming slate and an extensive multi-platform strategic marketing alliance.

Under the terms of the agreement, all FOX primetime entertainment programming —ranging from Family Guy and The Cleaning Lady to The Masked Singer and Next Level Chef — will continue to stream on Hulu the next day following its linear telecast. Additionally, FOX and Hulu branding will jointly share presence across all FOX-owned and external marketing touchpoints to align live and on-demand viewing messaging of FOX content.

Under the program output deal unveiled last February, Hulu will stream all out-of-season episodes of key FOX unscripted and animated programs.