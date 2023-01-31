eOne to Adapt ‘The Twyford Code’

Entertainment One (eOne) has acquired the rights to Janice Hallett’s bestselling novel The Twyford Code. Marking the first project to come out of eOne’s first-look deal with BAFTA award winning film and television writer, director and producer Paul Andrew Williams.

eOne will serve as the studio for the television adaptation, which will be developed in partnership with Cameron Roach’s company Rope Ladder. Williams will direct the series and eOne will handle the global rights.

The Sunday Times bestseller is told via automatic transcriptions of recordings made by Steven Smith, a former prisoner determined to discover what happened to his English teacher. Miss Iles vanished on a school trip in 1983 after becoming convinced there were hidden codes in the work of a disgraced children’s author.

eOne is committed to expanding its U.K. development slate of impactful stories for the international market. Recently, it was announced that Ewan McGregor will lead the cast of the upcoming Paramount+ U.K. drama series A Gentleman in Moscow, an adaptation of Amor Towles’ best-selling novel produced by eOne in association with Viacom International Studios.