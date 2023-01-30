Upfronts and L.A. Screenings 2023 Revealed

While the development execs are fine-tuning their TV network line-ups for the 2023-2024 season, and the networks’ ad salespeople are jostling for attention for their Upfront presentations in New York City, the content sales executives in Los Angeles are following the ever-changing networks’ whims to figure out how to present their new series to international buyers.

The process is the same as it has been for the past 60 years. First, the networks announce their new schedules to the advertising community at the Upfronts in New York City, and then the producers’ distribution divisions move into action at the L.A. Screenings in Hollywood, trying to recoup the series’ deficits on the international market.

This year, NBC will kick off the Upfronts at Radio City Music Hall on its usual Monday morning, which falls on May 15 this year, followed by FOX in the afternoon at an as yet undisclosed location.

The next day is Disney/ABC’s turn to take to the stage, and it will do so in the afternoon at the Javits Center.

On the morning of Wednesday, May 17, Warner Bros. Discovery will present its offerings at the Hulu Theater. CBS will not be doing an Upfront this year, but will be hosting smaller gatherings in April in lieu of its typical Carnegie Hall presentation. Its Wednesday spot has been taken over by Netflix, which will be making a presentation at 5 p.m. at its own Paris Theater. That same day, You Tube will also present its wares at 7 p.m. at David Geffen Hall in Lincoln Center.

The major broadcast networks will most likely conclude with The CW’s presentation. Then, a contingent of independent content sales companies will move into action in Hollywood, followed by the studios, which will take May 20-25 for their screenings, with Sony Pictures sounding the closing bell on the 25th.

The Latin screenings portion is set to follow a traditional pattern: Paramount on Saturday, NBCUni on Sunday, Warner Bros. on Monday, and so on. This year, FOX is expected to return with screenings and a special event.

As per tradition, the Canadians will begin their screenings even before the broadcast Upfronts, with Warner Bros. starting on Saturday, May 13, and NBC scheduled for Sunday. The date for Deal Night has not yet been determined.