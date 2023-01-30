Regulator Stops RTL-Talpa Merger

Media company RTL Netherlands’ planned acquisition of competitor Talpa has been blocked by the Dutch competition authority, which said the combination would be too dominant in the Dutch market.

RTL Group had announced plans for the takeover in June 2021 and aimed to merge its Dutch TV subsidiary with Talpa Network, a group of media businesses controlled by Dutch media tycoon John de Mol.

The merger would have brought together virtually all commercial Dutch-language TV channels, but the Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) said the merged entity would be too powerful in television advertising and distribution of television channels.