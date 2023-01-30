Iranian Co-Directors of ‘Silent House’ Banned from Leaving Country

The feature documentary film Silent House, co-directed by Farnaz Jurabchian and Mohammadreza Jurabchian, has received the Mitrani Award from France’s FIPADOC festival, held from January 20-28, 2023 in Biarritz, France.

Farnaz and Mohammadreza Jurabchian have both been banned to leave Iran, and Stephanie Lebrun, the French producer of the film, received the award on their behalf.

The film is a joint production of Elaheh Nobakht, Stephanie Lebrun, Jewel Maranan, and the National Film Board of Canada, therefore a joint production of Iran, Canada, France, the Philippines, and Qatar. Eli Image, the media company run by Elaheh Nobakht, is in charge of the global distribution of the documentary.

Set against the turbulent backdrop of Iranian history over the last 40 years, Silent House tracks the fortunes of three generations of an upper-middle-class Iranian family. At the center of the story stands the century-old house in Tehran in which the family lived through both happy and tragic times.

The filmmakers, a brother and sister in the family, were able to draw on the rich archive of family home movies, placing them alongside historical material as well as interviews with relatives. Charting the changes experienced by the members of this traditional family following the 1979 revolution until the present time.