The Telemundo Edge Unveiled in Miami

Under the umbrella The Telemundo Edge, Telemundo Global Studios presented its slate of originals set to go into production and development this year at an event held on Wednesday night during Content Americas. The presentation was hosted by Karen Barroeta, executive vice president of Production and Development for Telemundo Global Studios.

Among the new series going into production and development this year are romantic drama Hasta Encontrarte (working title), starring William Levy, Samadhi Zendejas, and Kimberly Dos Ramos; popular franchise Sin Senos Si Hay Paraiso, returning for a fifth season as a co-development with TIS (previously Telecolombia and Estudios Telemexico); dramatic thriller Mujer de Oro, from an original idea by Jose Ignacio Valenzuela, better known as El Chascas; and suspense drama Blue Cage, a co-production with Turkey’s Inter Medya, currently in production.

Barroeta highlighted additional original productions slated to premiere this year on Telemundo, including the eighth season of El Señor de los Cielos, thriller Juego de Mentiras, and period drama El Conde: Amor y Honor, starring Fernando Colunga, Ana Brenda Contreras, Marjorie de Sousa, Chantal Andere and Sergio Sendel, among many others.