Izzet Pinto’s Book to Be Adapted into a Movie

A sneak preview of the cover of Izzet Pinto’s autobiographical book, now being translated into English from its original Turkish version. VideoAge will review the book of the 45-year-old Pinto in its June edition.

Pinto is the chief of Istanbul-based media company Global Agency. He was born in Istanbul, and graduated from Stratford University in Virginia, U.S.

He founded The Global Agency in 2006, after returning to Turkey from Thailand, where he was based for a few years working in the international trading business.

Originally, the book’s English version was titled From Flea Market to Red Carpet, but was later changed to White Butterfly. The book will soon be adapted into a movie.