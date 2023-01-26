‘Hollyoaks’ Premieres in LatAm, ‘Brookside’ Back on SVT Player

All3Media International has concluded its first deal in Latin America for iconic British soap opera Hollyoaks with pay-TV channel operator Olympusat. The long-running series is produced by Lime Pictures for Channel 4 in the U.K.

Additionally, Olympusat will also be home to over 1,900 hours of content from All3Media International’s catalog in Canada, U.S., Latin America, and the Caribbean Basin. A number of All3Media International’s dramas will be available non-exclusively through this deal on Olympusat’s pay-television channels, including 800 Words (S01-S02), Playing for Keeps (S01-S02), Red Rock (S01- S04), Westside (S01 – S06), Blue Rose (S01), Anzac Girls(S01), Head High (S01) and Mean Mums (S01).

In other All3Media news, soap opera Brookside (pictured) will finally return to screens on free streaming service STV Player next week.

Set in a Liverpool cul-de-sac, Brookside Close, the soap, which ended in 2003, has been digitally restored and will now be available to stream from the first original episode on STV Player.