ABS-CBN Reps Three Top-Grossing Filipino Films

The Philippine Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has announced the top four entries of the 2022 Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) based on box office receipts: Deleter, Family Matters, Labyu With An Accent and Partners in Crime. ABS-CBN is bringing to international cinemas three of these titles.

Family Matters, starring veteran actors Noel Trinidad and Liza Lorena, is a heartfelt drama that explores the complexities of intergenerational relationships of a Filipino family.

Labyu with an Accent is a you-and-me-against-the-world story that brings together Tricia (Jodi Sta. Maria), a businesswoman in the U.S. who returns to the Philippines after being cheated on by her fiancé and business partner, and Gabo (Coco Martin), a club entertainer who offers the “Ultimate Jowa Experience”, with jowa meaning lover.

Vice Ganda is back with comedy Partners in Crime, this time with internet sensation Ivana Alawi, under the direction of Cathy Garcia-Molina and with the screenplay of Enrico C. Santos.