Telemundo is #1 Spanish-Language Net in Weekday PT

Telemundo led Spanish-language television in 7-11 p.m. primetime since the launch of its new slate last Tuesday, delivering 570,000 adults 18-49 (Tuesday-Friday), according to Nielsen.

During its premiere week, El Señor de los Cielos ranked as the #1 Spanish-language series in weekday primetime with a premiere week average of 821,000 adults 18-49 and 309,000 adults 18-34. At 9 p.m. (8 p.m. Central), El Señor de los Cielos was also the #1 broadcast program, regardless of language, among adults 18-49, in key markets including Los Angeles, New York, Miami, Houston, Dallas and Chicago.

In addition, since its launch, Season 3 of La Casa de los Famosos ranks as the most-watched premiere week in the franchise’s history, delivering an average of 482,000 adults 18-49. Locally, the show ranked #1 in its timeslot on broadcast regardless of language in both Los Angeles and Miami and was the #1 show on Spanish-language TV in New York, both among adults 18-49.

Based on total interactions, La Casa de los Famosos and El Señor de los Cielos ranked as the #1 most social reality series and the #1 most social drama series, respectively, across broadcast TV during premiere week (Tuesday-Friday).

Last week’s double premiere of El Señor de los Cielos and La Casa de los Famosos positioned Telemundo as #1 in broadcast and cable, regardless of language, on Tuesday night, delivering an 8-11 p.m. primetime average of 762,000 adults 18-49 and 270,000 adults 18-34, according to Nielsen