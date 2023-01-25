MIPFormats Pitch Call for Entries Now Open

The Call for Entries is now open for the MIPFormats Pitch 2023, staged by RX France in association with FOX Alternative Entertainment. Now in its 13th edition, MIPFormats will take place during the MIPTV Market (April 17-19, 2023) in Cannes, France.

The 2022 Pitch drew submissions from 27 countries with game show Cheat on the Glitch from the Philippines triumphing over concepts hailing from Austria, Spain, Turkey and Japan in the final. Cheat on The Glitch, created by Christian Gamboa, is currently being developed by FOX Alternative Entertainment, which is marking its second consecutive year joining forces with RX France on the Pitch.

In selecting, the FOX Alternative Entertainment jury will be looking for the originality, innovation, and potential for universal appeal and returnability, of each concept. In addition to a prize of US$5,000 for development, the winner will have the chance to have their format pitched to global buyers by FOX Alternative Entertainment as part of its $US100 million International Unscripted Format Fund.

Closing date for entries is March 9, 2023. Finalists will pitch on stage in Cannes during MIPTV in front of FOX executives and a live audience on April 17, 2023.