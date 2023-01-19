‘Outlander’ S8 and Prequel Set at STARZ

Lionsgate+ announced the renewal for an eighth and final season of the time-traveling fantasy drama Outlander, and a greenlight for the Lionsgate+ original series Outlander: Blood of My Blood.

The 10-episode prequel Outlander: Blood of My Blood comes from Matthew B. Roberts, Ronald D. Moore and Maril Davis, who also serve as executive producers of the original series.

The drama will center on the lives and relationship of Jamie Fraser’s parents, Brian Fraser and Ellen MacKenzie, and will be available on Lionsgate+ in the U.K., Australia, Latin America, including Brazil, and across all STARZ platforms in the U.S. and Canada.

Matthew B. Roberts is signed on to write the prequel and will also serve as showrunner and executive producer. In addition to Roberts, Ronald D. Moore will also executive produce the prequel along with Maril Davis.

The eighth season of the flagship series Outlander will consist of ten episodes, following an extended 16-episode seventh season, which is currently filming in Scotland and will air this summer on STARZ.

The Outlander TV series is inspired by Diana Gabaldon’s international best-selling books, which have sold an estimated 50 million copies worldwide, with all nine of the books gracing the New York Times best-seller list.